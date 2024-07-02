Facing the Facts: Maternal health | Watch full special

In this episode of "Facing the Facts," we're focusing on maternal health. Learn about people looking to change the trends and improve outcomes for women at all stages of motherhood.

Maternal health in the United States has received a lot of much-needed attention in recent years. In this episode of "Facing the Facts," a collaboration between the ABC Owned Stations' Race and Culture and data teams, you'll learn stories about those looking to change the trends and improve outcomes for women at all stages of motherhood.

Race and Culture Reporter Jasmine Minor and Data Journalist Maggie Green discuss the data behind the stories in, "Facing the Facts: Maternal Health."

Here are some of the people you'll meet and the places you'll go when you watch our special, "Facing the Facts: Maternal Health."

California

In Fresno, reporter Elisa Navarro of KFSN explains the importance of having a doctor who understands your culture and language.

Research shows time and again that there are better outcomes when patients and doctors are the same race. But data from the Association of American Medical Colleges shows that just 11 percent of OB-GYNs across the country are Black and 8 percent are Hispanic.

Providers who look like their patients are more likely to catch certain risk factors more likely to occur in women of color like preeclampsia, gestational diabetes and fibroids.

Meanwhile, for parental leave, workers are not guaranteed a single paid day under federal law. But as more and more states pass paid leave, reporter Julian Glover with KGO explores whether the national government could eventually follow suit.

Philadelphia

One in four African American women get fibroids by age 25 and 80 percent by age 50. Fibroids are tumors that grow on the uterine wall and can impact a woman's pregnancy and cause other issues.

Reporter Tarhonda Thomas of WPVI in Philadelphia shares her personal story.

Houston

Two years ago, the Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to an abortion. Access is now determined by states.

Texas passed a near ban on abortion, making it the largest state to do so. Reporter Pooja Lodhia with KTRK reports on the new reality for patients in Houston trying to access this care.

North Carolina

Breastfeeding provides essential nutrients to babies and reduces the chance of childhood illnesses. Native American women breastfeed at lower rates than any other ethnic group in the United States, according to the CDC.

Reporter Akilah Davis with WTVD reports on efforts by North Carolina's Lumbee Tribe to increase and encourage breastfeeding in their community.

New York

When it comes to childcare, parents spend about 24 percent of their household income on it, with nearly half of those surveyed spending more than $18,000 last year. That's according to a national report by Care.com, an online platform for finding family care.

Reporter Crystal Cranmore with WABC has a closer look.

Chicago

A new fertility center coming to the Windy City will help meet the growing demand of women, especially Black women, seeking fertility treatments.

Some of those who spoke with WLS' Jasmine Minor are also changing societal stereotypes about what it means to be a single Black mother.