Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 this week

Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 this week:
WEST HOUSTON
Darrell Tully Stadium
This site is considered one of two new "high-volume" capacity testing sites in Houston and up to 1,250 tests can be administered. You can make an appointment by clicking here. On-site registration is also available.
Address: 1050 Dairy Ashford
Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
NORTHEAST HOUSTON
Kingwood Park Community Center
This is the city's second "high-volume" capacity testing site announced this weekend. You can make an appointment by clicking here. On-site registration is also available.
Address: 4102 Rustic Woods Dr.
Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.
HCC - Northeast Campus
Address: 555 Community College Dr.
Days: Monday - Friday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
NORTHWEST HOUSTON
Delmar Stadium
This testing site has been offering free, drive-thru testing and has been a mega-site for several months. To get tested here, start by calling 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to receive an access code.
Address: 2020 Mangum Rd.
Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Ibn Sina Foundation Clinic
The Iba Sina Foundation is offering free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics. For more information, visit the Ibn Sina Foundation Clinc's website.
Address: 5012 N. Shepherd Dr.
Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
NORTH HOUSTON
Iglesia Pentecostal Unida Hispana -Central
The Houston Health Department opened this mobile testing unit for drive-thru testing as well. It will only be made available from Aug. 11-15. The site doesn't require appointments.
Address: 6518 Fulton St.
Days: Tuesday - Saturday
Hours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.
SOUTHWEST HOUSTON
Butler Stadium
Similar to the testing at Delmar Stadium, this site has a testing capacity of 650 tests. However, you no longer require an access code to get a test here.
Address: 13755 S. Main St.
Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Crump Stadium
This drive-thru testing site requires an appointment, which can be made by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
Address: 12321 High Star Dr.
Days: Monday - Friday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Merfish Teen Center
This testing site is being operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and doesn't require an appointment.
Address: 9000 S. Rice Ave.
Days: Monday - Friday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Plaza Americas Mall
Administered by the United Memorial Medical Center, this drive-thru testing site doesn't require appointments and reaches a daily capacity of 250 tests.
Address: 7500 Bellaire Blvd.
Days: Monday - Friday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Ibn Sina Foundation Clinic - Wilcrest
The Iba Sina Foundation is offering free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics. For more information, visit the Ibn Sina Foundation Clinc's website.
Address: 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.
Days: Monday - Saturday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
SOUTHEAST HOUSTON
Houston Community College - Southeast
Administered by the United Memorial Medical Center, this drive-thru testing site doesn't require appointments and reaches a daily capacity of 250 tests.
Address: 6815 Rustic
Days: Monday - Friday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
HOUSTON'S SOUTH SIDE
HCC - South Campus
This drive-thru testing site requires an appointment, which can be made by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org.
Address: 1990 Airport Blvd.
Days: Monday - Friday
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
DOWNTOWN AREA
Minute Maid Park - Parking Lot C
The home of the Houston Astros has been tapped by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site, with the hopes to process 2,000 tests a day.
READ MORE: Free, less invasive COVID-19 tests at Minute Maid Park
Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Days: Monday- Sunday
Houston Community College-Felix Fraga
Administered by the United Memorial Medical Center, this drive-thru testing site doesn't require appointments and reaches a daily capacity of 250 tests.
Address: 301 N. Drennan St.
Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Days: Monday - Friday
Other UMMC drive-thru sites are listed below:
- UMMC Tidwell, located at 510 W. Tidwell Rd.
- Forest Brook Middle School, located at 7525 Tidwell Rd.
- Cullen Middle School, located at 6900 Scott St.
- Griggs School, located at 801 Regional Park Dr.
People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com.
FEDERALLY QUALIFIED HEALTH CENTERS
Houston continues to provide test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:
- HOPE Clinic: 713-773-0803
- Spring Branch Community Health Center: 713-462-6565
- El Centro de Corazon: 713-660-1880
- Avenue 360 Health and Wellness: 713-426-0027
- Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston: 346-348-1200
- Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480
FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.
For more information on COVID-19 in Houston, the city's COVID-19 testing website.