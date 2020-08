Here's where to get tested for COVID-19 this week

UMMC Tidwell, located at 510 W. Tidwell Rd.

Forest Brook Middle School, located at 7525 Tidwell Rd.

Cullen Middle School, located at 6900 Scott St.

Griggs School, located at 801 Regional Park Dr.

Spring Branch Community Health Center: 713-462-6565

El Centro de Corazon: 713-660-1880

Avenue 360 Health and Wellness: 713-426-0027

Lone Star Circle of Care at the University of Houston: 346-348-1200

Scarsdale Family Health Center: 281-824-1480

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As health officials continue to work toward better and more rapid testing, Houstonians still have plenty of options to find out their status.Here's where you can get tested for COVID-19 this week:This site is considered one of two new "high-volume" capacity testing sites in Houston and up to 1,250 tests can be administered. You can make an appointment by clicking here . On-site registration is also available.Address: 1050 Dairy AshfordDays: Monday - SaturdayHours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.This is the city's second "high-volume" capacity testing site announced this weekend. You can make an appointment by clicking here . On-site registration is also available.Address: 4102 Rustic Woods Dr.Days: Monday - SaturdayHours: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.Address: 555 Community College Dr.Days: Monday - FridayHours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.This testing site has been offering free, drive-thru testing and has been a mega-site for several months. To get tested here, start by calling 832-393-4220 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. to receive an access code.Address: 2020 Mangum Rd.Days: Monday - SaturdayHours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.The Iba Sina Foundation is offering free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics. For more information, visit the Ibn Sina Foundation Clinc's website Address: 5012 N. Shepherd Dr.Days: Monday - SaturdayHours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.The Houston Health Department opened this mobile testing unit for drive-thru testing as well. It will only be made available from Aug. 11-15. The site doesn't require appointments.Address: 6518 Fulton St.Days: Tuesday - SaturdayHours: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.Similar to the testing at Delmar Stadium, this site has a testing capacity of 650 tests. However, you no longer require an access code to get a test here.Address: 13755 S. Main St.Days: Monday - SaturdayHours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.This drive-thru testing site requires an appointment, which can be made by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org Address: 12321 High Star Dr.Days: Monday - FridayHours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.This testing site is being operated by the Texas Department of Emergency Management and doesn't require an appointment.Address: 9000 S. Rice Ave.Days: Monday - FridayHours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.Administered by the United Memorial Medical Center, this drive-thru testing site doesn't require appointments and reaches a daily capacity of 250 tests.Address: 7500 Bellaire Blvd.Days: Monday - FridayHours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.The Iba Sina Foundation is offering free tests with rapid results at two of its clinics. For more information, visit the Ibn Sina Foundation Clinc's website Address: 11226 S. Wilcrest Dr.Days: Monday - SaturdayHours: 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.Administered by the United Memorial Medical Center, this drive-thru testing site doesn't require appointments and reaches a daily capacity of 250 tests.Address: 6815 RusticDays: Monday - FridayHours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.This drive-thru testing site requires an appointment, which can be made by calling 844-778-2455 or visiting txcovidtest.org Address: 1990 Airport Blvd.Days: Monday - FridayHours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.The home of the Houston Astros has been tapped by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to facilitate a coronavirus testing site, with the hopes to process 2,000 tests a day.Hours: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.Days: Monday- SundayAdministered by the United Memorial Medical Center, this drive-thru testing site doesn't require appointments and reaches a daily capacity of 250 tests.Address: 301 N. Drennan St.Hours: 8 a.m. - 3 p.m.Days: Monday - FridayOther UMMC drive-thru sites are listed below:People needing information about UMMC test sites can call 1-866-333-COVID or visit ummcscreening.com Houston continues to provide test kits, lab access and equipment to local Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) so they can expand their COVID-19 testing capacity. The centers and phone numbers people can call to set up testing appointments are:FQHC patients pay what they can afford, based on income and family size, and are not denied services due to inability to pay or lack of insurance.For more information on COVID-19 in Houston, the city's COVID-19 testing website