New stimulus bill could help save thousands of Houston jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The freshly-signed stimulus bill won't only send much-needed funds to millions of Americans, but it's also bringing more than a billion dollars to local governments in southeast Texas.President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion stimulus package Thursday. As he signed the bill, Houston mom Leana De Hoyos said she got emotional."I could breathe," De Hoyos recalled. "Just financial security. There are so many things we need right now."The move brings financial support De Hoyos desperately needs since things haven't returned to normal in her life since last March."I lost my job, actually, one year ago [on Thursday]," De Hoyos recalled.Like many Americans, De Hoyos will receive a $2,800 stimulus check, but the money isn't going to most taxpayers."The overall structure of it is really good," explained Dietrich Vollrath, an economics professor at the University of Houston. "There are multiple levels of help to support people who have been stung."One economist said the bill will also supply local governments with a lot more support. On Thursday, ABC13 learned the bill will send more than a $1 billion to the city of Houston and Harris County."Rather than them scrambling to keep up with the rent and not get them evicted, this puts them whole again so that they can take the next step," Vollrath said.Meanwhile, the National Association of Counties said Fort Bend County is expected to get $157 million. Montgomery County will get $117 million and Galveston County is expected to get $66 million.It may take weeks for local governments to get the money, but stimulus checks for Americans won't take that long.The White House said some Americans could receive them this weekend."We're just waiting for money at this point," De Hoyos said. "Just checking my bank account every day."