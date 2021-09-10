covid-19

Houston-area schools seeing 5% increase in COVID cases with 12,845 among students and staff

By Courtney Carpenter
EMBED <>More Videos

Houston-area schools seeing 5% increase in COVID cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As of Thursday, there are 12,845 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff at 35 Houston-area school districts.

About 625 new cases were added on Thursday, resulting in a 5% increase.

A 13 Investigates analysis of 26 Houston-area districts who provide a breakdown of cases among students versus staff shows there are more COVID cases at districts without a mask mandate.

Overall, there are 12 cases per 1,000 students at districts without a mask mandate, compared to seven cases per 1,000 students at districts with a mask mandate.



That means there are 58% more students with COVID in schools that do not require face coverings.


Angleton ISD, which is reversing its course and instituting a mask mandate next week in an effort to keep more children in schools, has 27 active cases per 1,000 students.

Although it's a smaller district, Sweeny ISD tops the list with 44 cases per 1,000 students, followed by Columbia-Brazoria ISD, with 33 cases per 1,000 students.

Alief ISD saw the greatest percent increase in cases, with just 82 cases earlier this week compared to 149 active cases as of Thursday for an 82% increase.

The district doesn't provide information on how many of those active cases are students versus staff.

13 Investigates also looked into which school campuses are seeing the most cases: elementary, middle or high schools.

Not every school district breaks down the number of COVID cases by campus. We analyzed data from six districts that do break down case numbers by campus.

Overall, in Houston ISD, Katy ISD, Fort Bend ISD, Humble ISD, Alief ISD and Lamar CISD, middle schools have the most cases per 1,000 students, followed by elementary school students, then high school students.

  • 20 cases per 1,000 middle school students
  • 17 cases per 1,000 elementary students
  • 14 cases per 1,000 high school students
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustoncovid 19 variantcoronaviruscoronavirus texascoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicpandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19ted oberg investigatestexas newsschoolsstudent safetyteachersvirusstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Galveston County reports 1st pediatric COVID-related death
Texas sues 6 school districts that issued mask mandates
Passengers kicked off JetBlue flight to SoCal over mask rules
Dr. Fauci optimistic kids can start getting vaccinated this fall
TOP STORIES
"94L" to bring soaking rains to Southeast Texas
Capital murder suspect walks free after posting bond, records show
Thieves stole trailer full of clothes from nonprofit, director says
Dog who fell 20-feet off overpass suffered broken bones, rescuers say
Peeping Tom suspect shot to death outside north Houston home
Houston police investigating body found in SW Houston
Driver crashes into NW Houston Halloween store
Show More
Sct'd storms Sunday as tropical moisture streams in
La Porte woman reported missing for more than a week, police say
4 hurt in crash involving Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy constable cruiser
2 dead, 1 hurt in NE Houston murder-suicide
Driver killed in crash with parked car on north Houston street
More TOP STORIES News