Coronavirus

Houston mayor weighs in as Texas reaches record cases

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner is expected to offer remarks Monday on the heels of more record coronavirus cases in Texas.

The mayor's remarks are coming shortly after Gov. Greg Abbott called the rate at which COVID-19 is spreading "unacceptable." The rate was 4.5 percent in May. In June, it's 9 percent.

In Harris County, which includes Houston, COVID-19 cases reached 21,053, with about 12,500 of them active.

Turner is expected to be joined by Dr. David Persse, the city's health department director, and Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena.

