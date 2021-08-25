NRG vaccination site to close, county opens new location

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10362419" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> This is where health officials hope to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people a day.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After six months and thousands of doses, one of the region's first COVID-19 vaccination super sites is closing the gates, but another one will take its place.The COVID-19 vaccination site at NRG stadium is ending operations Wednesday and will be replaced with a similar operation at Dick Graves Park on Houston's south side.The NRG site opened in Feb. to much fanfare as a FEMA-run operation with a target goal of 6,000 shots in six weeks at the time. The site is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday.The new site at 2000 Reed Road will open Thursday and remain operational for six days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.The move is happening just as vaccination rates are increasing in the area. Harris County reported a 529% increase in shots given. Officials said they believe the $100 cash card incentive for people who get their first shot may be a factor in the upward trend."It's a win for the people of Harris County, and it's a much needed boost to the health care workers that have been working day after day seeing tragedy, unnecessary tragedy in their hospitals, and so many families that continue to struggle with this virus," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.The city of Houston is also offering ato help boost vaccination rates. City council members approved a plan to provide $100 gift cards for first doses and $50 gift cards for second doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine if they're administered at city and multi-service centers.Harris County's cash incentive program is scheduled to continue through the end of August.