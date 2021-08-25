COVID-19 vaccine

NRG vaccination site to close, county opens new location

EMBED <>More Videos

NRG vaccination site closes, Harris County opens new location

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After six months and thousands of doses, one of the region's first COVID-19 vaccination super sites is closing the gates, but another one will take its place.

The COVID-19 vaccination site at NRG stadium is ending operations Wednesday and will be replaced with a similar operation at Dick Graves Park on Houston's south side.

The NRG site opened in Feb. to much fanfare as a FEMA-run operation with a target goal of 6,000 shots in six weeks at the time. The site is scheduled to close at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

WATCH: Glimpse at NRG Park COVID-19 vaccine mega-site ahead of soft opening from February
EMBED More News Videos

This is where health officials hope to vaccinate as many as 6,000 people a day.



The new site at 2000 Reed Road will open Thursday and remain operational for six days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The move is happening just as vaccination rates are increasing in the area. Harris County reported a 529% increase in shots given. Officials said they believe the $100 cash card incentive for people who get their first shot may be a factor in the upward trend.

A LOOK BACK: Vaccines handed out at NRG

"It's a win for the people of Harris County, and it's a much needed boost to the health care workers that have been working day after day seeing tragedy, unnecessary tragedy in their hospitals, and so many families that continue to struggle with this virus," said Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo.

The city of Houston is also offering a cash incentive to help boost vaccination rates. City council members approved a plan to provide $100 gift cards for first doses and $50 gift cards for second doses of Moderna or Pfizer vaccine if they're administered at city and multi-service centers.

Harris County's cash incentive program is scheduled to continue through the end of August.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessharris countyvaccinescoronaviruscoronavirus texascovid 19 vaccinecovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 VACCINE
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Most parents won't vaccinate their young kids right away, says survey
Immunocompromised may need 4th COVID booster shot: CDC
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News