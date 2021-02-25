vaccines

COVID-19 and flu vaccine combination could be possible

By Laura Karis
A combined flu and COVID-19 vaccine is a future possibility.

This is according to Wendy Barclay, a British virologist and the head of the department of infectious disease at Imperial College London.

Barclay told U.K. lawmakers Wednesday that a combination is the most likely scenario, but we will have to wait at least until next year to know more about the epidemiology of the new coronavirus variants.

