CVS expands COVID-19 vaccine distribution to 15 more Houston stores

CVS says about 58,500 doses will be made available through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, bringing the total CVS Pharmacy COVID-19 vaccination locations to nearly 100 across Texas.
CVS says people can start booking appointments as early as Wednesday and they're only offered on an appointment-only basis through CVS' website, their app, or through their customer service line at (800) 746-7287.
The company plans to expand to additional sites and states as more supply of the vaccine becomes available.
CVS says they have the capacity to administer between 20 and 25 million shots per month.
