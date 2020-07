Houston company looking for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston research firm has been selected for COVID-19 vaccine trials and is asking for volunteers to be a part of it.The Texas Center for Drug Development, also known as TCDD , is asking for people to participate in the trials, which will be underway in a couple of weeks. The program is a joint initiative between DM Clinical Research and TCDD."I'm eager to work on resolving the public health crisis caused by COVID-19," said Dr. Vicki Miller with TCDD.Miller told ABC13 they're collaborating with pharmaceutical companies and the National Institutes of Health as part of Operation Warp Speed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible."From here in Houston at our research sites, to the companies developing new treatments and vaccines, it's a collaborative effort between everyone," she said.Trials will start in the next few weeks.This particular vaccine does not have COVID-19 in it. Participants would take the vaccine and journal any symptoms they experience. They would also be have regular checkups with researchers.