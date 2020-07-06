Houston company looking for COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteers

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston research firm has been selected for COVID-19 vaccine trials and is asking for volunteers to be a part of it.
The Texas Center for Drug Development, also known as TCDD, is asking for people to participate in the trials, which will be underway in a couple of weeks. The program is a joint initiative between DM Clinical Research and TCDD.
"I'm eager to work on resolving the public health crisis caused by COVID-19," said Dr. Vicki Miller with TCDD.
Miller told ABC13 they're collaborating with pharmaceutical companies and the National Institutes of Health as part of Operation Warp Speed to develop a COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible.
"From here in Houston at our research sites, to the companies developing new treatments and vaccines, it's a collaborative effort between everyone," she said.
Trials will start in the next few weeks.
This particular vaccine does not have COVID-19 in it. Participants would take the vaccine and journal any symptoms they experience. They would also be have regular checkups with researchers.
Volunteers interested in participating can visit houstonfightscovid.com or call (281) 886-3753.
