Jeff Ehling shares COVID-19 vaccination experience at NRG super site

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Many of you are still waiting on the COVID-19 vaccine, but now that group 1-C can get it, I managed to get an appointment at the NRG super site.

I registered with the city of Houston and Harris County a few weeks ago. They did not let me skip the line or anything like that.

Last week, I was notified via text message from the Houston Health Department to pick a time not long after it was announced that group 1-C would start getting shots.

I checked the calendar and found an open slot.

Three days later, I drove down to the NRG super vaccination site.

I got to the line outside NRG about 20 minutes before my time slot. Within 10 minutes, I was off Main Street and in the NRG lot.

Hundreds of my fellow Texans were in the same line, but the process was quick.

Members of the National Guard scanned my appointment QR code and gave me a flyer that instructed me to wait 15 minutes after getting the shot in the event of an adverse reaction. You're advised to wait 30 minutes if you have a history of anaphylaxis.

The only side effect has been soreness in the arm. Other than that, I've had no issues at all.

The shot itself is relatively painless, though I did get a little bit emotional while waiting to go home.

We've dealt with this terrible pandemic for more than a year, and the vaccine is a huge milestone personally and for the nation.

