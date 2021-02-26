COVID-19 vaccine slots added at NRG for those 50 years and older with chronic health

NEW: If you are *50* and older with chronic health conditions, you now qualify for our waitlist for the NRG Park mass vaccination site. People age 65 and older still qualify. Visit https://t.co/lhY6XKtfdI or call 832-393-4301 to join the waitlist.#HouNews @HoustonTX @HoustonOEM https://t.co/WAKfqBXPNo— Houston Health Dept (@HoustonHealth) February 26, 2021
Initially, vaccine shots were only being administered to those who live in zip codes hit hard by the virus.
Just a few days ago, priority groups included individuals 65 and older on the waitlist who come from those top 10 zip codes. Other priority groups included those people who are 65 years and older, followed by individuals in the rest of the 25 hardest-hit zip codes, and then those 60 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.
While the department is expanding its priority groups and adding those who are 50 years old and older with chronic health conditions to the list, 65-year-olds and older still qualify.
To join the waitlist for the city of Houston, visit their website or call 832-393-4301.
