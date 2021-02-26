COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccine slots added at NRG for those 50 years and older with chronic health

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Those 50 years old and older with chronic health conditions can now join the COVID-19 vaccine waitlist at NRG Park, the Houston Health Department announced on Twitter.



Initially, vaccine shots were only being administered to those who live in zip codes hit hard by the virus.

Just a few days ago, priority groups included individuals 65 and older on the waitlist who come from those top 10 zip codes. Other priority groups included those people who are 65 years and older, followed by individuals in the rest of the 25 hardest-hit zip codes, and then those 60 to 64 years of age with underlying medical conditions.

While the department is expanding its priority groups and adding those who are 50 years old and older with chronic health conditions to the list, 65-year-olds and older still qualify.

To join the waitlist for the city of Houston, visit their website or call 832-393-4301.

