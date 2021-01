Houston area could be 1 day away from early COVID-19 limits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area could soon experience COVID-19 restrictions seen during the earlier phases of reopening.That's because Trauma Service Area (TSA) Q, a region that includes Harris County, is just one day away from having COVID-19 hospitalizations at 15% or higher for seven days in a row, according to data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).According an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott , any TSA that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeds 15% must close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50%.Department of State Health Services data showed Texas TSA Q was at 15% from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, which is six days in a row. If that percent drops below 15% on day seven, then a reduction in restaurant capacity would not be required.TSA Q includes the following counties: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton.