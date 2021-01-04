Houston area could be 1 day away from early COVID-19 limits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston area could soon experience COVID-19 restrictions seen during the earlier phases of reopening.
That's because Trauma Service Area (TSA) Q, a region that includes Harris County, is just one day away from having COVID-19 hospitalizations at 15% or higher for seven days in a row, according to data from the Department of State Health Services (DSHS).
According an order by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, any TSA that has had seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations exceeds 15% must close bars and reduce restaurant capacity to 50%.
Department of State Health Services data showed Texas TSA Q was at 15% from Dec. 29 to Jan. 3, which is six days in a row. If that percent drops below 15% on day seven, then a reduction in restaurant capacity would not be required.
TSA Q includes the following counties: Austin, Colorado, Fort Bend, Harris, Matagorda, Montgomery, Walker, Waller and Wharton.
