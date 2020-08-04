COVID-19 pandemic proves to be struggle for families with loved ones in long-term care facilities

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has posed various types of challenges for different people, including families with loved ones in long-term care facilities.A 22-year-old Houston area resident, who is in a long-term care facility since suffering a severe injury during a high school football game, is having trouble seeing visitors.Grant Milton, now 22-years-old, was a Woodlands Highlanders football star and was playing in the 2016 state playoff game, when he suffered a severe injury during the game. He and his family's life would be forever changed."There hasn't been a day that's gone by that I haven't thought about him," said Grant's father, Miles Milton.Grant has been in a long-term care facility for the past four years. The pandemic has proven to be difficult for his parents to be able to see him with visitor restrictions in place."Not being able to hug him and smile with him and tell him that you care in person, has been a real challenge," Miles said.Miles recently shared a post on social media about his grief and not being able to celebrate his son's 22 birthday."It's our son, he's 22 years old, he has a brain injury, can't speak, quadriplegic, is still tube fed, so we're accustomed to being with him all the time and this is his first birthday I've not been able to touch him, hug him, all those things," said Miles.Although it's been hard not being able to visit the facility to see their son, they understand the precautions being taken."Now we know you have to protect the most vulnerable populations. So, it's painful for us, but we would rather air on the safe side, not only for Grant, but all the people that are in the care facilities and in the same situation he is," Miles said.He last saw his son, in person, during a doctor's visit in June. He has another one coming up. As tough as it's been not seeing Grant, they've been able to see him every day on Facetime.