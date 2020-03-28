HPD officer who tested positive for COVID-19 now hospitalized

As this week ends @houstonpolice has a total of four sworn members who have tested positive for COVID-19.



I am sad to report one of the four has now been hospitalized. Please pray for all impacted by this virus at HPD, and across the globe. #RelationalPolicing #InItTogether — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) March 27, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of four Houston police officers who had been quarantined for COVID-19 is now in the hospital.Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer has a cough so bad, he's coughing up blood and having trouble breathing.Chief Acevedo and the officers' family are asking for prayers. "We are praying for everyone affected by this, it's serious stuff," said Acevedo.