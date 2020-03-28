Health & Fitness

HPD officer who tested positive for COVID-19 now hospitalized

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One of four Houston police officers who had been quarantined for COVID-19 is now in the hospital.



Police Chief Art Acevedo said the officer has a cough so bad, he's coughing up blood and having trouble breathing.

Chief Acevedo and the officers' family are asking for prayers. "We are praying for everyone affected by this, it's serious stuff," said Acevedo.



