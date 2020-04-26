Large crowds seen flocking to Crystal Beach amid outbreak

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Large crowds flocked to Crystal Beach on Saturday despite the lockdown that's in effect for the majority of beaches in the area.An ABC13 viewer sent in video showing hundreds of cars parked near the beach in Galveston County where people were seen gathering closely together under umbrellas or walking on the Seawall.Meanwhile, beaches in Galveston are set to partially reopen on Monday from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for pedestrian exercise, said the city council.Residents in Galveston County are also not required to wear face coverings, according to Judge Mark Henry. Meanwhile, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo's mandatory order for residents to wear face masks when out in public goes into effect on Monday.ABC13 has reached out to local authorities for comment but has not received a response.