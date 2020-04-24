coronavirus texas

Galveston beaches to partially reopen Monday

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston beaches will reopen Monday, but only under specific restrictions.

The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to reopen beaches for three hours each morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for pedestrian exercise only.

Cars, beach towels, chairs, tents, picnics and umbrellas are not allowed.

Beaches will remain closed during all other hours.

Violators could face a $500 fine.

