Galveston beaches to partially reopen Monday

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Galveston beaches will reopen Monday, but only under specific restrictions.
The Galveston City Council voted Thursday to reopen beaches for three hours each morning from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. for pedestrian exercise only.
Cars, beach towels, chairs, tents, picnics and umbrellas are not allowed.
Beaches will remain closed during all other hours.
Violators could face a $500 fine.
