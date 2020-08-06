Doctors say hair loss and vertigo possibly long-term COVID-19 symptoms

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Health experts say some COVID-19 patients' long-term symptoms include hair loss and vertigo.Doctors believe many of the long-term health effects from the virus are related to significant cell damage."We're really seeing a number of reports of people who report long-term fatigue, headaches, vertigo (and), interestingly enough, difficulties with cognition, hair loss, cardiac issues and diminished cardiorespiratory fitness," said Dr. Gregory Poland, a COVID-19 expert at Mayo Clinic.According to Mayo Clinic, even some mild or asymptomatic patients can experience long-term symptoms."People who are thinking, especially young people, '(It's a) mild disease, you know. I might not even have any symptoms, and I'm over it.' The data is suggesting otherwise. There's evidence of myocardial damage, cardiomyopathy, arrhythmias, decreased ejection fractions, pulmonary scarring and strokes," Poland said. "We're going to see more and more of the longer-term consequences come out, and we're going to need to study those as vigorously as we did the acute symptoms. Catalog them, understand them and then do clinical trials to figure out how best to treat them."