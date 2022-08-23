Man accused of kidnapping 3-year-old girl in north Houston being held on $1 million bond

If the suspect posts bond, he would be transferred to ICE and held in their custody. New details were revealed in court, including what the man told his wife in a phone call that night.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A judge sided to keep bond at $1 million for a man accused of using a 3-year-old's cat to lure her into a car and kidnap her in north Houston.

Holman Hernandez, 50, is charged with aggravated kidnapping. New details were revealed when he appeared in court on Tuesday morning.

Video from the courtroom shows that Hernandez still has a black eye and other scratches and bruising on his face. Police said he put up a fight when they tried to arrest him at a motel on Rankin Road on Sunday.

Hernandez is accused of luring the 3-year-old girl into his car, kidnapping her, and taking her to the motel, which was just minutes away.

Court records revealed that he was found in bed with the girl after officers forced entry. He was wearing just boxers, while the girl was in a shirt and diaper, according to records.

Hernandez didn't say anything in court on Tuesday, but he did have an interpreter helping him.

Officials said the suspect is a citizen of Honduras but has been in Houston for nearly three decades on a work visa. Officials said the work visa is possibly expired.

Hernandez has a prior DWI charge on his record, prosecutors said.

He is currently on an immigration hold, so even if he posts bond, he would be transferred to ICE and held in their custody.

The prosecutor in this case said surveillance video from the apartment complex in the 12800 block of Northborough Drive shows Hernandez trying to use the child's cat to lure her inside of his vehicle.

The video also allegedly shows Hernandez picking up the child and putting her inside of his car.

At some point, investigators said Hernandez called his wife. She told police she heard a child crying in the background.

His wife told officials he asked her to pick him up because his car broke down.

The girl's parents told police they went to sleep at about 11 p.m. on Saturday in their apartment in the Northborough area and woke up at about 5:30 a.m. on Sunday to find their door wide open and their daughter missing.

As officers searched the neighborhood, a neighbor told them they spotted the girl with the suspect. An Amber Alert was issued to help find the child.

Hernandez and the 3-year-old girl were found at the motel after police spotted the suspect's vehicle parked outside. The girl was missing for about 10 hours.

Exams are being done on the child to determine if any assault occurred.

Prosecutors said Hernandez never tried to find the girl's parents or contact police, which is why they argued that his bond should remain at $1 million. The judge ultimately sided with them on that decision.