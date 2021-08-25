Woman takes photo of man moments before he shot her and husband on North Fwy, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are looking for a man they say shot at a man and woman on the North Freeway in north Houston.On Aug. 22, officers responded to a shooting call at about 11:40 a.m. in the 13000 block of I-45 North Freeway.At the scene, officers learned it all started with an altercation at a nearby gas station.According to the 27-year-old victim, she was standing in line inside the convenience store when the suspect approached her. He said something to the woman and then cursed at her when she tried to explain she only spoke Spanish.Police say the woman exited the store and got into her vehicle with her husband. The couple then reportedly saw the man following them southbound on the North Freeway feeder road. Officials added that the woman was able to get a photo of the suspect and the car he was driving before he began shooting.Both husband and wife were shot in the face, according to police, and the husband, age 49, was also hit in the arm. They immediately called 911 and were taken to a hospital where they were treated and released, according to police.Police are now trying to find the shooter. Officers said they don't believe the owner of the car involved is the suspect, but they want to question him about any knowledge he may have on the identity of the shooter.The suspect involved is described by police as a heavyset Black man in his early 20s. He was wearing a gray Adidas hoodie and dark-colored shorts. He was seen driving a two-door Nissan Altima with paper plates 23319Z2.