HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The economic downturn caused by the spread of coronavirus has forced major companies to issue layoffs, salary reductions and a shortened workweek. Here's what we know about Houston-area layoffs:Houston First Corp., which runs the George R. Brown Convention Center and city-owned theaters such as the Wortham Theater Center, furloughed 130 employees on Wednesday after events scheduled through the month of June were canceled.Tenaris announced on March 19 it will be reducing its workforce in the U.S. due to "the abrupt, sharp decline in the price of oil, and subsequent decrease in market activity."Beginning April 17, the company will begin 'employee reductions' at its threading plant in Baytown. The company will be laying off more than 900 employees across all facilities, according to the company. It's unclear how many of those employees based in Baytown will be cut.Employees being laid off will be offered three months of health insurance with the possibility of an extension should the outbreak continue.For more information,Landry's, Inc. has laid off approximately 40,000 workers across its casinos, hotels, and restaurants, Bloomberg reports.Owned by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta, Landry's has furloughed approximately 70 percent of its workforce nationwide. Landry's operates a number of high-profile Houston restaurants including Mastro's, Vic & Anthony's, Del Frisco's, Willie G's, and Grotto. Nationally, its brands include Saltgrass Steakhouse, the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, and Rainforest Cafe.Halliburton announced it was issuing a compulsory furlough to 3,500 employees at its North Belt facility in Houston.Employees on the mandatory leave of absence will work one-week on, one-week off for up to 60 days. Employees will be paid for the weeks that they are on, but will not be paid for the weeks they are off. Employee benefits and health insurance will remain in place.On Tuesday, March 24, Phillips 66 announced it's reducing 2020 consolidated capital spending by $700 million to $3.1 billion, though it's unclear what that means for the workforce."This reduction in adjusted capital from the $3.3 billion budget reflects a $700 million reduction in our consolidated capital spending, partially offset by a $400 million reduction in cash capital contributions anticipated from DCP Midstream," read a statement.In addition, projects such as the Red Oak Pipeline and Sweeny Frac 4, as well as Phillips 66 Partners' Liberty Pipeline, will all be deferred.The company is also reducing operating and administrative costs by $500 million."We will continue to closely monitor market conditions and evaluate the impact on our portfolio. We are prepared to take additional action as needed. During these times of uncertainty, the people of Phillips 66 remain fully committed to providing energy and improving lives," said CEO Greg Garland.For more information,Apache Corp. announced it will be laying off 85 employees out of Midland, but said some Permian activities will be managed from Houston and other field locations."These decisions are always difficult, and we are working to support those employees who will be affected," said the company.For more information,