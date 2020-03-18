Society

3,500 Halliburton employees in Houston furloughed due to difficult oil market

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Halliburton oil company announced they are issuing a compulsory furlough to 3,500 employees at its North Belt facility in Houston.

Beginning March 23, employees on the mandatory leave of absence will work one-week on, one-week off for up to 60 days. They will not be paid, but benefits and health insurance will remain in place.

This decision comes due to recent difficulties in the oil market.
