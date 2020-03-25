Society

Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta furloughed 40,000 workers nationwide

HOUSTON, Texas -- Even the Billion Dollar Buyer is feeling the effects of the economic losses restaurants across the country are suffering due to the coronavirus. Landry's, Inc. has laid off approximately 40,000 workers across its casinos, hotels, and restaurants, Bloomberg reports.

Owned by Houston billionaire Tilman Fertitta, Landry's has furloughed approximately 70 percent of its workforce nationwide. Landry's operates a number of high-profile Houston restaurants including Mastro's, Vic & Anthony's, Del Frisco's, Willie G's, and Grotto. Nationally, its brands include Saltgrass Steakhouse, the Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, and Rainforest Cafe.

Despite the setbacks, Fertitta remains optimistic about his company's prospects. He's hoping that authorities who have closed restaurant dining rooms will allow them to reopen in a few weeks.

