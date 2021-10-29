covid-19 outbreak

Houston dad of 3 returns home after battling COVID-19 for 109 days: 'COVID is real'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A father fought COVID-19 for 109 days in the hospital. As he feared death, he said all he could do was put it in God's hands.

Months ago, Josh Lara came down with COVID after a co-worker tested positive.

After a few days of a sore throat and fever, troubled breathing is what led him to UTMB in Galveston.

He spent 68 days intubated and underwent other serious treatments for his lungs. The 32-year-old dad fought COVID, not knowing if he would live to see his family.

Lara is a dad of three but barely met one of them, a 2-month-old, due to being hospitalized. Besides his weight, Lara has no underlying health conditions. He also was not vaccinated.

When he finally woke up in the hospital, his wife told him about the many friends and family members who got vaccinated after hearing his story.

"Once people found out I got COVID, and how bad I got it, they all went and got the shot. People who didn't believe in the shot went and got the shot because of what happened to me. And the COVID is real. I'm not going to lie, " said Lara.

He said he was not against getting vaccinated but was waiting for more research. He received his first vaccination shot just two days after being released from the hospital.

Lara's family started a GoFundMe after being left with mounting medical bills from his treatment.
