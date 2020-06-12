Sports

UH shuts down voluntary workouts after 6 student-athletes test positive for COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The University of Houston is suspending all voluntary workouts after six student-athlete tested positive for COVID-19.



According to school officials, all students were showing symptoms and have since been placed in isolation. Contact tracing procedures have also been initiated.

"As was contemplated prior to the return of student-athletes on June 1, UH Athletics is adapting its protocols to include repetitive COVID-19 testing as a component of any resumption of workouts on campus," read a statement from UH Athletics. "During this pause in voluntary workouts, UH Athletics will continue its stringent cleaning and sanitization protocols in all facilities."

The university recently began allowing voluntary workouts for its football and basketball teams. Its unclear if any of the school's coaching staff has been affected.

