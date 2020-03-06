Coronavirus

Busting 5 of the biggest coronavirus myths

With concerns rising about the novel coronavirus, officially called COVID-19, many are hungry for information about the disease.

But beware. There is so much out there, especially online, that the World Health Organization has dubbed it an "infodemic."

That means there is an over-abundance of information. Some of it is accurate, and some of it is not, WHO told ABC News.

We're hoping to help you cut through some of the clutter.

ABC13 talked to Dr. Gabriela Bowden, associate professor of microbiology at University of Houston - Downtown, to help clear up some of the misinformation being published on social media.

Watch the video above to get the answers to what's really going on behind the myths.

STAY INFORMED ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS WITH ABC13.

Where are the COVID-19 cases across the globe?
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessillnesscoronavirusu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
New program lets you help neighbors during pandemic
More TOP STORIES News