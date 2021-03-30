air travel

As international travel increases, beware of getting stranded abroad

A warning if you're planning a quick getaway, some travelers say they're getting stuck at their vacation destinations.

A lot of people are now feeling comfortable to fly, but in some cases, they're getting stranded in places like Mexico because they're testing positive for the virus.

Earlier this year the Centers for Disease Control began requiring travelers to have a negative test in order to get back into the country.

But now with vaccines on the rise and COVID-19 cases coming down, travel companies have reported that bookings to foreign countries have rebounded.

However, a lot of people are now finding themselves stuck in these places after testing positive for COVID-19.

RELATED: Despite warnings, travel increases across Houston and US
"As people get vaccinated, they're wanting to travel more," the TSA says. But experts say traveling safe still isn't the same right now.



Per the CDC, you can't fly back until you're cleared by a doctor, or provide proof of a negative test.

For some who have been stranded, they, too have been told to isolate between 10 and 14 days.

Korey Mudd was on his honeymoon in Mexico and tested positive when he got stranded.

"We came back to our room after being at the pool for them to tell me that I had tested positive, and my first initial reaction was, 'That can't be right,' because I didn't feel sick or anything at all," Mudd said. "And then they took us to the quarantine room. So I was kind of in limbo until I finally just was quarantined for the full 10 days with no symptoms."

Mexican tourism and hotel officials say the rate of positive tests is minimal among travelers.

It is important to note that if you've already been vaccinated, you are not exempt from the testing requirements.

SEE ALSO: 2 Royal Caribbean lines to resume cruises in June; Crews, guests must be vaccinated
Two Royal Caribbean lines will resume cruises in the Caribbean in June. 'GMA' spoke to Celebrity Cruises CEO Lisa Lutoff-Perlo about reopening.

travelcdcair traveltravelcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & worldtravel tipscenters for disease controlcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
