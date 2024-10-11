When will airports in Tampa and Orlando areas reopen post-Hurricane Milton?

Reena Roy reports on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton.

Reena Roy reports on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton.

Reena Roy reports on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton.

Reena Roy reports on the devastation left behind by Hurricane Milton.

Cleanup and damage assessments are underway at airports in Florida after Hurricane Milton barreled into the state's western coast as a Category 3 storm.

Multiple airports in the Tampa, Sarasota and Orlando areas closed in the hours and days ahead of landfall, with thousands of flights canceled.

Bridges and roads were also closed in the wake of Milton, with damage assessments underway.

Here's a look at the latest on when airports are expected to reopen.

Tampa International Airport

The airport announced it will reopen for commercial and cargo operations at 8 a.m. Friday, after conducting a "thorough inspection of the 3,300-acre campus and its buildings."

"Roadways are clear and parking garages are in good shape," airport officials said. "The City of Tampa confirmed the Airport is not experiencing wastewater issues and the Airport Rescue and Fire Fighting station had no significant damage. The FAA reports the air traffic control tower is ready for full operations."

The airport's campus did sustain some damage following the extreme wind gusts and heavy rainfall during the hurricane and some areas will need repairs, airport officials said. Among the impacts, six boarding bridges that move passengers to aircraft were damaged by high winds and parts of the main terminal had leaks and need repairs.

The airport is also "evaluating staffing levels after one of the biggest evacuation events we've had in recent Tampa Bay history."

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport

Airport officials had previously announced the airport will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday and advised passengers to contact airlines directly "for information regarding cancellations and resumption of service."

Sarasota Bradenton International Airport

The Sarasota airport will remain closed on Thursday and Friday, airport officials said.

"SRQ is currently assessing conditions and beginning cleanup post Hurricane Milton," the airport said while advising customers to watch for further updates on social media.

The airport recorded one of the strongest gusts of any location during the storm at 102 mph.

Orlando International Airport

The airport said limited domestic arrivals resumed Thursday evening.

Departures and international operations will resume Friday, the airport said.

Orlando Sanford International Airport

The airport, located north of Orlando in Sanford, said it will resume operations on Friday.

Allegiant passengers were advised to check with the airline for questions about how Milton might impact their flights.