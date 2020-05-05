AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) -- With many Texas businesses already reopened since the start of a phased-in plan to re-emerge from the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott is expected Tuesday to offer more insight into the state's response to COVID-19.
A briefing is slated for 2:30 p.m. in Austin regarding the governor's update. You can watch the event live in this post.
Last Friday, restaurants, malls and movie theaters were allowed to begin reopening at 25 percent capacity and with social distancing as part of Abbott's first phase. Beaches and state parks were also reopened, but places like bars, gyms and hair salons remain closed.
Abbott said further restrictions could be relaxed in the following weeks depending on testing results.
SEE MORE: Texas becomes first state to announce dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
As of Tuesday before the briefing, the state has surpassed 33,000 COVID-19 cases, including more than 900 deaths. But more than half of the patients in Texas have recovered.
As has been for the majority of the pandemic's time in Texas, Harris County holds the most cases in the state.
Among the officials expected to join Abbott is Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath. Abbott's plan to reopen Texas did not include resuming on-campus classes for the remainder of the current school year, with individual school district plans to reopen in the fall still in the works.
Over the past weeks, Texas has touted its low case numbers in relation to other harder hit states, but concern remains over the amount of testing. Texas ranked among the bottom of states for COVID-19 tests.
As of Tuesday, close to 420,000 tests have been administered in Texas. By comparison, over 1 million tests have been given in New York.
The video above is from a previous story.
Gov. Abbott set to offer Texas' COVID-19 update after reopenings
REOPEN TEXAS
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News