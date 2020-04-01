New free COVID-19 testing site opens in northwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A second coronavirus testing site set up by the city is opening Wednesday in northwest Houston and, like the first, it's completely free.The new testing site is located at Delmar Stadium on Mangum Road.Health officials say you cannot just show up to the testing site, and must be pre-screened over the phone to determine if you are eligible for testing.The site is expected to have about 250 tests available per day.After patients get screened over the phone, they will be given instructions to the testing site and a unique code.The code is what will get you into the area where health officials can administer the test from your car.Local health officials have said the more testing becomes available in the Houston area, the more confirmed cases we're going to see.There are currently almost 1,200 coronavirus cases in the entire Houston area.Mayor Sylvester Turner says it could be weeks before we see the peak of the virus in the Houston area."Sometime right around May 2, that's assuming that we continue to be aggressive, that we continue to work together in practicing social distancing, and minimizing our interaction with one-another," Turner said at a press conference Tuesday.The testing site is open at 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.You can call 832-393-4220 to be pre-screened for a test.