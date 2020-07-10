coronavirus texas

Coronavirus protection drug approved by FDA for testing in Houston

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has the largest medical center in the world, and many of our healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.

However, a drug to protect them is being developed right here in Houston, and the Food and Drug Administration just approved new trials.

It's called "Pull 42." It's not a cure for the coronavirus, but makers are hoping it does offer protection.

Houston company Pulmotect developed the drug with cancer patients in mind.

The drug is inhaled, enters the lungs and activates the body's natural immune system to fight off pathogens.

It's designed to activate the lung's immune system within seconds.

Ideally, healthcare workers would take Pull 42 at the start of their shift.

The FDA approved human trials in May, and a lot of people here are watching closely to see what happens in phase two, which ends in October.

Pulmotect hopes the drug is approved for a third phase of testing, depending on the outcome of research and funding.

Follow Pooja Lodhia on Facebook,Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustontexas medical centercoronaviruscoronavirus texasdrugcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS TEXAS
Harris Co. closing all COVID-19 testing sites early due to heat
Houston neighborhood needs volunteers to help get food to seniors
2-year-old Texas dog tests positive for coronavirus
Why extra $600 in TX unemployment is ending early
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. closing all COVID-19 testing sites early due to heat
Heat advisory issued, feels like 110+
Patients wait while med center says 100s of beds still available
This is when you can go to the largest crystal lagoon in Texas
Early voting for July 14 primary runoffs ends today
Crash involving crane truck damages multiple cars on West Loop
3 robbers shoot and kill 2 men in NW Harris Co.
Show More
Could your blood type provide more protections against COVID-19?
2-year-old Texas dog tests positive for coronavirus
Mother of 4 beats COVID-19 and celebrates 60th birthday
Pedestrian struck and killed in morning crash in SE Houston
Where to get tested for COVID-19 for FREE in Houston area
More TOP STORIES News