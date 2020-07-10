Coronavirus protection drug approved by FDA for testing in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston has the largest medical center in the world, and many of our healthcare workers are putting themselves at risk of contracting COVID-19.However, a drug to protect them is being developed right here in Houston, and the Food and Drug Administration just approved new trials.It's called "Pull 42." It's not a cure for the coronavirus, but makers are hoping it does offer protection.Houston company Pulmotect developed the drug with cancer patients in mind.The drug is inhaled, enters the lungs and activates the body's natural immune system to fight off pathogens.It's designed to activate the lung's immune system within seconds.Ideally, healthcare workers would take Pull 42 at the start of their shift.The FDA approved human trials in May, and a lot of people here are watching closely to see what happens in phase two, which ends in October.Pulmotect hopes the drug is approved for a third phase of testing, depending on the outcome of research and funding.