HPD sergeant in ICU and on ventilator with COVID-19

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Family and friends are asking for prayers for a Houston police officer who is hospitalized and on a ventilator with COVID-19.Sgt. Arturo "Hito" Bazan has been with HPD for 25 years. Around Father's Day, he started showing symptoms, according to his long-time friend, Steve Hurd.Bazan's wife and nurse, Sheryle, cared for him at home until his condition worsened.He spent more than a week at a Conroe hospital until Wednesday night when he was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital in The Woodlands.As of Thursday evening, the sergeant is in ICU and on a ventilator with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), according to the Houston Police Officers' Union."We're hoping we found the bottom, and now he's going to start climbing his way out of this hole," Hurd told ABC13.Hurd, a Conroe police officer, was able to see Bazan in person a few days ago."He had just enough strength to be able to wave but you could tell he was suffering. It's a tough thing to look at. It really is. It shook me," he said.Hurd said Bazan is healthy and has no pre-existing conditions. Bazan has three children and is active. Friends and family are shocked at what the virus has done, and are asking for prayers."If you care a little bit about a Houston police officer who's given everything he can to the city of Houston, take 10 seconds and lift him up in prayer, lift that family up in prayer."Sheryle shared the following statement with ABC13: