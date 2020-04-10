Society

Virtual ways to give back this Easter weekend

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Easter weekend, and despite the restrictions the coronavirus pandemic has placed on society, there are still ways to give back and uplift those in need.

From talking to the elderly, to sending cards to patients, here's some ways you can give back while still practicing social distancing:

CHI St. Luke's Health
  • Send a virtual card to a patient at the hospital.

Tuck in Calls
  • Volunteer Houston is looking for people to call and just talk to elderly patients in nursing homes across the area. Without access to visitors during this time, many patients would love a friend to chat with.

Generation SERVE:

  • Make homemade cards that will be delivered alongside meals to local healthcare worker to let them know how much we appreciate them!

Operation Gratitude
  • Write letters for American Deployed Troops, National Guardsmen, First Responders, and Emergency Medical Personnel who are on the frontlines of this pandemic. You can also donate to the COVID-19 response fund along with each letter.

RELATED:
Mariah Carey, Kanye West and Tyler Perry to be featured in Lakewood's Easter Sunday service

Rosenberg church offering drive-thru prayers for Good Friday
What will Easter look like for churches amid pandemic?
Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustoncoronaviruscoronavirus texasspirit of givingvolunteerismcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakeaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
1st Harris Co. inmate death from COVID-19 confirmed
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
Future of retail to include major shifts due to pandemic
Thank you nurses!
YESPrep celebrates seniors with parades
Blue Angels fly over Houston for COVID-19 frontline workers
ABC13 to host virtual town hall on COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News