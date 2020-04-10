Virtual ways to give back this Easter weekend

Send a virtual card to a patient at the hospital.

Volunteer Houston is looking for people to call and just talk to elderly patients in nursing homes across the area. Without access to visitors during this time, many patients would love a friend to chat with.

Make homemade cards that will be delivered alongside meals to local healthcare worker to let them know how much we appreciate them!

Write letters for American Deployed Troops, National Guardsmen, First Responders, and Emergency Medical Personnel who are on the frontlines of this pandemic. You can also donate to the COVID-19 response fund along with each letter.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Easter weekend, and despite the restrictions the coronavirus pandemic has placed on society, there are still ways to give back and uplift those in need.From talking to the elderly, to sending cards to patients, here's some ways you can give back while still practicing social distancing: