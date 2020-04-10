Rosenberg church offering drive-thru prayers for Good Friday

ROSENBERG, Texas (KTRK) -- Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Good Friday is very different this year for those who celebrate.However, at The Pentecostals of Rosenberg, the faithful can still receive prayers and blessings from the safety of their cars, much like the Palm Sunday drive-up services held last week.Friday evening, the pastor of the church will be out front for anyone who wants to drive up, say a prayer and receive a blessing.For Good Friday, the message is that God is doing great things, and the church wants everyone to know they are still on hand to support the congregation and and to offer prayers to those in need.Easter Sunday services will go on as well, but at the VFW parking lot, where you can practice your faith and still remain several feet apart.The Good Friday drive-thru prayer service starts at 6 p.m. and runs through 7:30 p.m. at the church located at 1008 Allen St, Rosenberg, TX 77471.