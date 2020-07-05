Coronavirus

These activities put you most at risk of getting COVID-19

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Can grocery shopping put you more at risk of getting COVID-19 than going to pick up your children from day care?

The Texas Medical Association (TMA) created a chart that shows what activities put you and your family at risk of exposure during the pandemic.

Dr. Ogechika Alozie is an infectious diseases expert in El Paso and a member of the Texas Medical Association's COVID-19 Task Force.

The TMA's COVID-19 Task Force consists of up to 15 expert physicians from across the state working on the front lines of this pandemic. Dr. Alozie said as the state started to reopen, the community questioned what activities were safe or carried a risk of possible exposure.

KNOW YOUR RISK DURING COVID-19 WITH THE CHART BELOW:



CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL SIZE IMAGE

The TMA asked for medical leaders and physician's input and created a chart ranking the activities from 'low-risk' to 'high-risk.'

"People are trying to figure out, 'Okay, what can I do?" said Alozie in an interview with ABC13. "As a task force, we were struck by that, and so the questionnaire went out to our group, multiple members answered and then we had the infectious diseases committee of TMA also weigh in on it."

Alozie said there are several factors that were taken into consideration when looking at the risk assessment chart, such as whether the activities are indoors or outdoors, the possible crowd size and how long people are engaged in that activity.

"Going to a buffet, probably not the best idea, right?" said Alozie. "[There's] multiple people, you don't know them, shared spaces, closed, confined, but going for a walk outside increases your health. It's open air. Open air is a great thing, and so that is sort of the spectrum. Then there is a host of things in the middle and again reasonable people can disagree around some of the things in the middle."

He said it's important for people to have some structure or guidance as the state continues to reopen and the pandemic continues.

"It's important for everybody to realize that this is a journey. We're not over this fight," Alozie said. "This is going to last with us during the end of the year. I think one of the things, from a public health standpoint, that we probably didn't do a good job messaging up front was waves. There's going to be one wave then another wave and when people think about waves, the wave goes and then it disappears. Unfortunately, we never got to a stage where our first wave went away."



Alozie said it's important for people to remember the three Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your symptoms.

Follow Roxie Bustamante on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustongreg abbottoutbreakcoronavirusgovernorreopen texascoronavirus texaspandemicstay at home ordercovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthbarcoronavirus testingbusinesshealth caremedical researchdoctors
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital manages rise in patients
Fearing outbreak, Spain locks down county of 71K
Judge Lina Hidalgo updates nation on Harris Co. COVID-19 status
Texas Medical Center parking "hacks" to save you money and time
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Remains of Vanessa Guillen identified, lawyer says
Suspect in Vanessa Guillen case to be in court Monday
Texas reports biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases
Tropical Depression forms west of Bermuda
Judge Lina Hidalgo updates nation on Harris Co. COVID-19 status
Woman dies after falling from moving SUV in NE Houston
New COVID-19 testing sites open in Houston
Show More
The COVID-19 testing process explained
Cosby citing systemic racism as he fights assault conviction
Rain chances ramp up in the coming week
Texas Medical Center parking "hacks" to save you money and time
Yates HS student banged on man's door to alert about fire
More TOP STORIES News