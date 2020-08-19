coronavirus texas

Mayor Turner on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As small business owners in Houston impacted by the coronavirus pandemic gear up to apply for relief assistance on Wednesday's launch of the city's Small Business Economic Relief Program, Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed the public on the latest COVID-19 case count.

Turner along with city health officials held their daily briefing Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, the city reported 346 new cases, bringing the total case count to more than 58,903.



Ten more people died of the virus in Houston, according to Turner, bringing the city's death toll to 665.





During the briefing Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena issued a positive update regarding Houston firefighters.

"Our quarantine numbers for the fire department are below 100, and that's the first time we've been below a hundred in a long time," he said. "We're at 86 firefighters in quarantine."

Meanwhile, Texas reported more than 200 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the total number of infections surpasses 550,000 statewide.

The latest figures come after Texas this week reached 10,000 virus deaths, joining New York, New Jersey and California as the only states to reach that grim milestone.



