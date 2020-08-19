Mayor Turner on COVID-19 in Houston: 'We need to crush that curve'

.@HoustonHealth reports 349 new cases of #COVID19 today, bringing Houston’s total to 58,903.



Unfortunately, our city's death count increased by ten to 665.



With Houstonians practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings, we all can help combat COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/vBWjd4z7hd — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 19, 2020

I want to encourage everyone to get tested to help slow spread of #COVID19 and possibly prevent any more tragic deaths.



Getting tested at a @HoustonHealth Department affiliated site is free and does not require proof of residency or citizenship. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 19, 2020

This Saturday, the @HoustonHealth Department’s outreach team will be back canvassing in high-positivity communities.



Our goal is to educate and empower Houstonians with knowledge to prevent COVID-19, especially in high-positivity communities. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) August 19, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As small business owners in Houston impacted by the coronavirus pandemic gear up to apply for relief assistance on Wednesday's launch of the city's Small Business Economic Relief Program, Mayor Sylvester Turner addressed the public on the latest COVID-19 case count.Turner along with city health officials held their daily briefing Wednesday afternoon.On Monday, the city reported 346 new cases, bringing the total case count to more than 58,903.Ten more people died of the virus in Houston, according to Turner, bringing the city's death toll to 665.During the briefing Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena issued a positive update regarding Houston firefighters."Our quarantine numbers for the fire department are below 100, and that's the first time we've been below a hundred in a long time," he said. "We're at 86 firefighters in quarantine."Meanwhile, Texas reported more than 200 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday as the total number of infections surpasses 550,000 statewide.The latest figures come after Texas this week reached 10,000 virus deaths, joining New York, New Jersey and California as the only states to reach that grim milestone.