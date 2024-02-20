Teen makes horrific discovery after finding mother shot to death in Fort Bend Co. home, deputies say

Neighbors who spoke to ABC13 off-camera said they were shocked to learn what happened just feet from their home and claim that they didn't hear any gunshots overnight. The family of the woman killed declined to comment.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators with the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office are trying to figure out who shot and killed a 38-year-old woman in her home Monday morning.

Deputies received the call around 3:40 a.m. at Spindlewood Drive, near Plantation Valley Drive. They said the victim's 17-year-old found her shot to death in her bedroom. She was later identified as Coralyn Hunt.

At this time, deputies have not identified any suspects and said there is no ongoing threat to the public. Details are still limited and the investigation is ongoing.

Hunt's family declined to comment.

