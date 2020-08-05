ON THIS DAY: Serial killer Coral Eugene Watts admits to killing 12 women

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coral Eugene Watts had been killing women for years but it wasn't until August of 1982 that the horrible reality of what he had done came to light.As authorities in Michigan and Texas closed in on the serial killer, he admitted to a dozen killings in both states, nine of them in Houston.Due to a lack of evidence, Harris County prosecutors offered a deal to Watts.Watts confessed to 12 murders in Texas in exchange for a 60-year sentence.The video above shows ABC13's coverage on August 9, 1982.