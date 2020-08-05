ABC13 Vault

ON THIS DAY: Serial killer Coral Eugene Watts admits to killing 12 women

By Chris Hanson
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Coral Eugene Watts had been killing women for years but it wasn't until August of 1982 that the horrible reality of what he had done came to light.

As authorities in Michigan and Texas closed in on the serial killer, he admitted to a dozen killings in both states, nine of them in Houston.

Due to a lack of evidence, Harris County prosecutors offered a deal to Watts.

Watts confessed to 12 murders in Texas in exchange for a 60-year sentence.

The video above shows ABC13's coverage on August 9, 1982.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 vaultarchive video
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC13 VAULT
Houston's most notorious serial killers: 47 years later
ABC13 Vault: The surprise hurricane of 1943
Remembering: The 1983 Malibu Grand Prix murders
Galveston's bathing beauties of 1931
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City leaders continue to combat COVID-19 spread in Houston
Gone for good? Evidence signals many jobs aren't coming back
US officials dispute Trump's claim that Beirut was attacked
Cause of Beirut explosion same as Texas City disaster
No longer first-come, first-serve: $20M rent relief passes
Scientists learn why COVID-19 causes loss of smell
Robert E. Lee Road name change official Wednesday
Show More
Video shows robbers bypass plastic barrier to get to clerk
Another round of thunderstorms possible Wednesday
Jobs hiring in the Third Ward paying up to $25 an hour
Video captures Atascocita man nearly struck by lightning
Houston-area school districts' fall 2020 plans
More TOP STORIES News