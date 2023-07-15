Son finds father's body in home under construction he was doing cabinetry work in, HPD says

The body of a worker was found inside a townhome under construction by his son in southeast Houston, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators are looking for the person who shot and killed a worker after his body was found by a family member inside a home under construction early Saturday in southeast Houston.

The Houston Police Department said the victim's son found his father at a townhome on Alice near Sidney at about midnight after not hearing from him.

That's when the son flagged down an officer in the area who was on a traffic stop.

"Our officers actually found out about it, they were here on a traffic stop, and the son who found his father ran over here and got their attention. And that's when we found out about the homicide," Lt. R. Willkens with HPD said.

It's unclear when the shooting exactly happened, but officers started working on the case after the body was discovered.

Willkens said the man was in his mid-60s and was working to build cabinets in the home. After not hearing from him, his family tracked him through his phone, and his son found him at that location.

The worker was found to have been shot one time in the upper part of his body.

Willkens said a lot of work equipment was inside the home that didn't appear to have been messed with.

Police are still trying to figure out what the motive for the shooting was.

