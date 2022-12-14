2 men, woman arrested after trying to steal building materials from construction site, deputies say

Two men and a woman are accused of stealing building materials. But that's not all deputies in northwest Harris County found when they arrested the trio.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men and a woman were arrested after deputies said they were trying to steal building materials from a construction site in northwest Harris County, but that's not all authorities found.

Constable Mark Herman's Office said Wednesday that one of his deputies took the trio into custody in the 20900 block of Preakness Stakes Trail, where the suspects were accused of trying to steal materials from a neighborhood construction site.

One of the men had two open felony warrants for felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to authorities, the woman had cocaine.

During a search of their vehicle, deputies also found loaded guns, the constable's office said.