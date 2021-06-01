Gun range gives tips on firearm training ahead of constitutional carry becoming law

RELATED: 'Constitutional carry' bill in Texas will make officers' jobs 'incredibly tough,' union says
Once Gov. Greg Abbott signs it, Texans will no longer have to go through the steps currently needed to legally carry a firearm.
Those steps include six hours of classroom instruction and a couple of hours learning how to safely handle and shoot a firearm.
The classes cost about $85, and while the new law does not require any firearm training, gun range employees say it's still a good idea to get familiar with your firearm and know the laws before you pick out a gun.
The basics:
- Keep the firearm pointed in a safe direction at all times
- Treat every firearm as if it is loaded
- Before firing, be sure of your target and what's behind it
- Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to shoot
But there is so much more to know. That's why Top Gun Range plans to offer a course in firearm safety for anyone planning to exercise their right to open carry.
"Ignorance of the law is no defense. There are still rules of where you can and cannot carry, and constitutional carry does not grant any amnesty for those, and if you walk into a place that is prohibited, you could potentially be charged with a crime," said Kyle Harrison of Top Gun Range.
Top Gun has not set a price for their constitutional carry class, but it will last a couple of hours and include time for you to practice with your firearm.
