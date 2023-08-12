Conroe woman 1 of 2 accused of burglarizing wire manufacturer, stealing $11K in copper, deputies say

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- A Conroe woman was taken into custody after deputies say she stole $11,000 worth of copper blocks from a manufacturing wire company last week.

The Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office said the burglary occurred on Aug. 2 at Key Steel Corporation, located in the East Montgomery County Improvement District.

Two suspects broke into the facility at night and stole copper blocks used in the company's production process.

The stolen copper was believed to weigh in about 3,380 pounds. Surveillance video was obtained from the building.

According to authorities, a deputy patrolling the area discovered a vehicle parked outside the gates of Key Steel Corporation at about 9 p.m. on Aug. 10.

The deputy cleared the premises after noticing an open bay entrance to the warehouse and locating a woman wearing a ball cap, gloves, and a headlamp-style flashlight on her cap. This person matched the outfit description of one of the suspects in a previous burglary, deputies said.

Lila Aguilar, 36, from Conroe, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony theft of metals following an investigation.

Deputies are working to identify the second suspect from the first burglary and plan to issue a warrant soon.