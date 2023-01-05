Houston-area businesses without power after thieves steal copper wire off utility pole

Houston-area business owners are frustrated and have to readjust after thieves left them without power when they took copper from a utility pole.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Business owners in southwest Houston are frustrated after police said a couple of thieves allegedly stole copper from a utility pole and left them without power.

Aaron German, whose State Farm business is now without power, sent ABC13 the surveillance video that shows several people working together to pull this off.

At about 3 a.m. Wednesday, thieves showed up at the 8400 block of Hall Road.

"I feel pretty confident that they should be able to be caught," German, whose hoping the video will help police, said.

This is the second time thieves have pulled several feet of copper from underground, causing a power outage for weeks.

German said he realized what was happening when his phone went off Wednesday morning.

"I got an alert saying that only 5% of customers in your area have a power outage," he said. "I thought that was a peculiar notification."

CenterPoint Energy showed up a few minutes after the crime took place to check out what happened.

The utility company said copper was stolen from customer-owned equipment. The customer needs to get a licensed electrician to replace the wire, and once the repairs are made, then they will be able to reconnect the customer's service.

As a result of this, German has had to move his employees.

"Getting everybody adjusted over there, and then seated somewhere where we may not have positions for them to sit at and be able to do their job properly," he said. "So, that part is extremely frustrating."

As the value of copper and other metals increases, CenterPoint said they have seen a rise in electrical wire theft. The company wants the public to call 911 if they notice anything unusual or see someone trying to cut wires.

Police have not found the people who stole the copper the first time, but German believes in karma.

"Everything that you put out into the universe is going to come back to you, so, these bad actions are going to come on you," German said.