Former Conroe priest pleads guilty to molesting children 20 years ago

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Embattled priest Father Manuel La Rosa-Lopez entered a guilty plea for two charges of indecency with a child stemming from incidents that took place about 20 years ago.When La Rosa-Lopez served as the priest for Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Conroe, he reportedly violated the trust of the young victims. They were ages 13 to 16 at the time of the abuse.The crimes were first reported to law enforcement in 2018. The victims reported that La Rosa-Lopez violated their trust in him as a priest by kissing them, exposing himself to them and touching them inappropriately on numerous occasions.The Conroe Police Department and the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office launched an investigation into the claims. Law enforcement officers from Conroe police, Texas Rangers and several federal agencies assisted in executing several search warrants to obtain a large amount of evidence and documents., where La Rosa-Lopez was treated after one of the victims reported the abuse to the Archdiocese in 2001. Subsequently, La Rosa-Lopez was assigned to St. John Fisher Church in Richmond, Texas, where he was a priest until his arrest in 2018.La Rosa-Lopez is expected to serve 10 years in prison. He is set to be formally sentenced in December. Each of the second-degree felony charges carried a punishment of anywhere from probation to up to 20 years in prison.