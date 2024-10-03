Houston holds top zip codes for donations to Trump and Harris presidential campaigns, data shows

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The top Texas zip codes with the most individual contributions to Republican and Democratic presidential campaigns were both in Houston, according to an ABC News and ABC Owned Television Stations analysis of donations.

Our analysis used Federal Elections Commission campaign contributions data to look at individual donations to presidential candidates from Jan. 1, 2024, to Aug. 31, 2024. The analysis does not include donations made by non-campaign funding sources like Political Action Committees or loans and payments made by candidates to their own campaigns.

When looking at individual donors with zip codes in Texas, we found that about $39.6 million was donated to the campaigns of President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and former President Donald Trump.

During those eight months, donations were split almost evenly, with Trump's campaign holding a slight edge in money raised from individuals.

Trump's individual donors in Texas gave $20.1 million this year through August, compared to about $19.5 million given to the Biden-Harris campaign.

Despite a nearly even split in the amount of money both Republican and Democratic campaigns received so far this year, Trump had more donors, while the Biden-Harris campaign had fewer donors but a larger average donation.

According to our analysis, the Biden-Harris-Waltz campaign had 34,677 donors who made 134,406 donations, with an average donation amount of $145.28.

Trump saw 48,722 donors who made 396,203 donations, with an average donation amount of $50.85.

Zip codes in Houston hold the top spot for individual Texas donations to both the Republican and Democratic campaigns.

The 77005 zip code, which includes West University Place and Rice Village, had the most individual donations to the Biden and Harris campaigns, with 378 individual donors making 1,196 donations totaling $420,536. According to the latest U.S. Census American Community Survey data for 2022, the median age for residents in the 77005 zip code is about 37 years old, and about 68% of the population is voting age.

The 77024 zip code, which includes the Memorial Villages and is just west of Memorial Park, had the most individual donations to the Trump campaign, with 305 individual donors who made 1,459 contributions totaling $332,376. According to the latest census data, the median age for residents in the 77024 zip code is about 43 years old, and about 70% of residents are of voting age.

The Democratic campaign has also collected nearly twice as much money from individual donors as the Trump campaign in the poorest Texas ZIP codes, where the median household income is less than $35,000.

Donations haven't been steady throughout the year, though.

In March and April, our analysis found that Trump's campaign raised nearly twice as much from Texas donors than the first two months of the year.

Trump saw a spike in individual Texas donations in May, which is when a jury found him guilty on 34 charges of falsifying business records and trying to illegally influence the 2016 election.

In May, Trump raised nearly $5.3 million, which was his largest monthly total of donations from Texans during the first eight months of the year.

In July and August, amid a flurry of events, including Trump's attempted assassination, the Republican National Convention, Biden dropping out of the race, Harris replacing Biden, and the Democratic National Convention, the Democrats saw an increase in individual contributions from Texans.

Nearly two-thirds of the individual contributions from Texans to the Democratic campaign came in July and August when $12.6 million was donated.

