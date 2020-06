HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee will host a "For the People" COVID-19 testing site alongside two Houston native rap artists on Saturday.Rapper Paul Wall and J Prince, the CEO of Houston-based Rap-A-Lot Records, are scheduled to attend."If you've been protesting and marching for justice, come and get tested," said Jackson Lee.Testing will take place at Prince Complex at 3000 Jensen from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.Everyone is welcome and no pre-registration is required. Testing is free.Wall promoted there will be exciting give-aways and music.