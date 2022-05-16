covid-19

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and receiving boosters, according to her office.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

"[Jackson Lee] encourages everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with their booster shots. She looks forward to a full and complete recovery," a statement from her office reads.

It is unclear what symptoms, if any, Jackson Lee is experiencing.

The Texas Medical Center reported an average of 645 new cases being reported daily during the week of May 2 compared to 377 the previous week. Daily hospitalizations were down to 59 cases from 62 the previous week.

Those hoping to continue monitoring numbers for Houston and Harris County can track the latest on their combined dashboard.

SEE MORE: Texas Medical Center provides final COVID-19 update after 2 years
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshoustonhealthcoronaviruscoronavirus texastexas faces of covid 19covid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Indicted Harris County staffers, DA at odds over bond conditions
Growing proportion of COVID deaths occur among vaccinated: analysis
Texas Medical Center provides final COVID-19 update
Leading Houston voice in pandemic says he tested positive for COVID
TOP STORIES
1 dead in 3-vehicle crash on FM 1960, Atascocita firefighters say
Man charged in deadly flea market shooting, Harris Co. deputies say
11-year-old shot in drive-by might be paralyzed, officials say
Man shot by 2 suspects while watching eclipse on his roof, HPD says
Woman tried to rob man before she was killed, shooter tells HPD
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
McDonald's leaving Russia altogether amid Russia-Ukraine war
Show More
Near record heat and an Ozone Action Day Monday
Police release names of victims killed in mass shooting at supermarket
Saharan dust cloud expected to reach Houston this weekend
At least 1 person shot in shooting in north Harris Co., HCSO says
1 killed, 5 hurt in California church shooting, authorities say
More TOP STORIES News