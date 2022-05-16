HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tested positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated and receiving boosters, according to her office.
The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.
"[Jackson Lee] encourages everyone to get tested and fully vaccinated along with their booster shots. She looks forward to a full and complete recovery," a statement from her office reads.
It is unclear what symptoms, if any, Jackson Lee is experiencing.
The Texas Medical Center reported an average of 645 new cases being reported daily during the week of May 2 compared to 377 the previous week. Daily hospitalizations were down to 59 cases from 62 the previous week.
Those hoping to continue monitoring numbers for Houston and Harris County can track the latest on their combined dashboard.
SEE MORE: Texas Medical Center provides final COVID-19 update after 2 years
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee tests positive for COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated
COVID-19
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News