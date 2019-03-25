Community & Events

GRAB YOUR WANDS: Harry Potter-themed Wizard's Brunch and Dinner's coming to Houston

Are you ready to cast a spell?

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harry Potter fans, dust off your wands and brooms!

The popular Harry Potter-themed Wizard's Brunch and Dinner is coming to Houston.

In a release from organizers, Potterheads are welcomed to experience Hogwarts and are encouraged to arrive dressed in robes and gowns as they're transported into the magical wizarding world.

During that time, guests will be treated to a three-course meal, partake in potions, visit the mysterious fortunes tellers, and much more.

Although an exact date and venue have not been announced yet, tickets are already being sold.

Fans can pre-register online for ticket sales and event details.

