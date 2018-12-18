SOCIETY

Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop opens in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas --
Calling all wizards! Here's your chance to have your coffee with a side of magic.

The Coffee MUGGle, located just south of downtown Corpus Christi, is casting spells over its customers with its Harry Potter-inspired coffee shop.

Owner Susan Almaguer says she always dreamed of owning her own coffee shop, so why not combine her love for Harry Potter and coffee?

The community has also embraced the magical shop by donating many of the items in the shop.

For more information on The Coffee MUGGle, visit their Facebook page.

