Tomball High School seniors stroll down memory lane with Cougar Walk

TOMBALL, Texas (KTRK) -- Graduation day is right around the corner for seniors at Tomball High School, and many had the opportunity to take a stroll down memory lane as they participated in this year's Senior Cougar Walk."I was happy and a little sad," said senior Saylor Walker. "I saw my classroom and was like, 'Oh my gosh, I went in that classroom!' It was super sweet."The walk is considered to be a Tomball ISD tradition.Seniors dressed up in their cap and gowns Wednesday, and walked through the halls of Tomball Elementary School, where many of them attended as children."This is a tradition we've started a short time ago, but it is something that every year we've added to it and we find it to be so wonderful and beneficial for our seniors to be able to give back," said Tomball ISD superintendent Martha Salazar-Zamora.The elementary students, ranging from kindergartners to fourth graders held homemade signs with the words 'Congratulations' and cheered on the seniors as they strolled the halls.The walk was a chance for the seniors to say goodbye to old teachers, and take a moment to appreciate how far they've come since their elementary school days.For the younger students, it's a chance to look forward to future possibilities, and gain an understanding of what an education can provide.Tomball High School's graduation will be held Saturday, June 1 at the Reed Arena at Texas A&M University in College Station.