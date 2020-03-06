abc13 plus memorial

Teens learn about law enforcement from deputy constables

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's not very often teenagers are happy to hear police sirens.

But, at the Guthrie Center, it's just part of a lesson.

"There's a lot of misconceptions about law enforcement. And, law enforcement officers can have a tendency to feel isolated from the community. So, it gives both a chance to really get to know each other on a different level," explained sergeant Roy Guinn with Harris County's Precinct 5 Constable's office.

The constable started a course for adults five years ago.

It was so popular, so he started a teen academy two years later.

Now, Sgt. Guinn teaches six week courses at several locations within the precinct.

"I'm interested in law, and I watch a lot of shows," said 15-year-old Ariana Rojas, "I just want to learn more about it and see what happens in real life."

ABC13+ is a project that focuses on the hidden gems and unsung heroes from the communities you live in. Through our series, we're able to shine a positive spotlight on the amazing stories that deserve to be told.

Want to see more from the heart of your community? Check out your town's stories through our ABC13+ Facebook page.

Related topics:
community & eventshoustonteacherabc13 plusteenpolice officerabc13 plus memorialstudents
